Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns (11-7) are up against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (13-6) on December 1, 2023 at Footprint Center.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: Altitude Sports

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns are shooting 47.4% from the field, 0.8% higher than the 46.6% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.

Phoenix is 7-2 when it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.

The Suns are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 12th.

The Suns score an average of 116.4 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 109.7 the Nuggets give up.

Phoenix has put together a 10-3 record in games it scores more than 109.7 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Suns are averaging more points at home (119.4 per game) than on the road (114.1). But they are also giving up more at home (115.1) than away (111.6).

This season the Suns are averaging fewer assists at home (25.9 per game) than on the road (26.7).

Suns Injuries