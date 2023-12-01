The injury report for the Phoenix Suns (11-7) heading into their matchup with the Denver Nuggets (13-6) currently features three players. The matchup tips at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1 from Footprint Center.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Last time out, the Suns lost 112-105 to the Raptors on Wednesday. In the Suns' loss, Kevin Durant led the way with a team-high 30 points (adding four rebounds and six assists).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Damion Lee SG Out Knee Grayson Allen SG Out Illness 11.9 4.5 2.9 Bradley Beal SG Out Back 17.3 5.3 3.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: Vlatko Cancar: Out (Knee), Aaron Gordon: Out (Heel)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and ALT

ESPN, AZFamily, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.