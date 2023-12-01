Suns vs. Nuggets Injury Report Today - December 1
The injury report for the Phoenix Suns (11-7) heading into their matchup with the Denver Nuggets (13-6) currently features three players. The matchup tips at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1 from Footprint Center.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Last time out, the Suns lost 112-105 to the Raptors on Wednesday. In the Suns' loss, Kevin Durant led the way with a team-high 30 points (adding four rebounds and six assists).
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Damion Lee
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|Grayson Allen
|SG
|Out
|Illness
|11.9
|4.5
|2.9
|Bradley Beal
|SG
|Out
|Back
|17.3
|5.3
|3.7
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today
Nuggets Injuries: Vlatko Cancar: Out (Knee), Aaron Gordon: Out (Heel)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.