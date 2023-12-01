The Phoenix Suns (11-7) will lean on Kevin Durant (second in NBA, 31.3 points per game) to help them beat Nikola Jokic (seventh in league, 29) and the Denver Nuggets (13-6) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Footprint Center, at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, AZFamily, and ALT.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Nuggets matchup.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and ALT

ESPN, AZFamily, and ALT Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game with a +84 scoring differential overall. They put up 114.2 points per game (13th in the NBA) and allow 109.7 per outing (seventh in the league).

The Suns put up 116.4 points per game (seventh in league) while allowing 113.2 per contest (17th in NBA). They have a +59 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The teams combine to score 230.6 points per game, 5.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams combine to score 222.9 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Denver is 7-12-0 ATS this season.

Phoenix has covered 10 times in 18 matchups with a spread this year.

Suns and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Suns +650 +275 - Nuggets +425 +240 -

