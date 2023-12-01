Arizona High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pima County This Week
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:10 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Pima County, Arizona, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pima County, Arizona High School Football Games This Week
Canyon Del Oro High School at Yuma Catholic High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 1
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.