If you live in Pima County, Arizona and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Pima County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Arizona State School for the Deaf and the Blind at Valley Union High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM AZT on December 1

6:00 PM AZT on December 1 Location: Elfrida, AZ

Elfrida, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunnyside High School at Mountain View High School - Mesa

Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on December 1

6:50 PM AZT on December 1 Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Ironwood Ridge High School at Tucson High Magnet School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 1

7:00 PM AZT on December 1 Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Tanque Verde High School at Empire High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 1

7:00 PM AZT on December 1 Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ Conference: South 3A

South 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Amphitheater High School at Catalina High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 1

7:00 PM AZT on December 1 Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Safford High School at Sahuarita High School