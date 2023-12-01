Jusuf Nurkic NBA Player Preview vs. the Nuggets - December 1
Jusuf Nurkic and the Phoenix Suns take on the Denver Nuggets at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Below, we dig into Nurkic's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jusuf Nurkic Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|11.5
|10.9
|11.3
|Rebounds
|8.5
|9.3
|9.3
|Assists
|3.5
|4.0
|3.4
|PRA
|--
|24.2
|24
|PR
|--
|20.2
|20.6
Looking to bet on one or more of Nurkic's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Jusuf Nurkic Insights vs. the Nuggets
- This season, he's put up 9.7% of the Suns' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.3 per contest.
- Nurkic's opponents, the Nuggets, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 100 possessions per game, while his Suns average 101.7 per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams.
- The Nuggets allow 109.7 points per game, seventh-ranked in the league.
- The Nuggets are the sixth-ranked squad in the league, giving up 42.2 rebounds per game.
- In terms of assists, the Nuggets have conceded 24.9 per contest, 10th in the NBA.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Jusuf Nurkic vs. the Nuggets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|1/17/2023
|29
|6
|10
|2
|1
|2
|0
|12/23/2022
|21
|11
|7
|3
|1
|2
|1
|12/8/2022
|31
|21
|9
|2
|2
|2
|2
|10/24/2022
|35
|13
|12
|6
|0
|1
|0
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.