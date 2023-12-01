Grayson Allen plus his Phoenix Suns teammates face the Denver Nuggets at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game, a 110-89 win versus the Grizzlies, Allen tallied 14 points.

In this piece we'll break down Allen's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Grayson Allen Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.9 12.5 Rebounds 3.5 4.5 4.6 Assists 2.5 2.9 2.8 PRA -- 19.3 19.9 PR -- 16.4 17.1 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.2



Grayson Allen Insights vs. the Nuggets

Allen has taken 8.4 shots per game this season and made 4.1 per game, which account for 8.7% and 9.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

Allen is averaging 5.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Suns rank 20th in possessions per game with 101.7. His opponents, the Nuggets, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th with 100 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Nuggets have allowed 109.7 points per game, which is seventh-best in the NBA.

The Nuggets are the sixth-ranked squad in the league, giving up 42.2 rebounds per game.

Giving up 24.9 assists per game, the Nuggets are the 10th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Nuggets are the third-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 10.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Grayson Allen vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/25/2023 25 13 4 1 3 1 0 1/25/2023 28 7 5 1 2 0 3

