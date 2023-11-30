The Arizona Coyotes, Sean Durzi among them, face the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, at Mullett Arena. If you'd like to wager on Durzi's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Sean Durzi vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Durzi Season Stats Insights

Durzi has averaged 23:37 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +5).

Durzi has a goal in five of 21 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In nine of 21 games this year, Durzi has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In seven of 21 games this year, Durzi has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Durzi's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Durzi has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Durzi Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded 59 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +20 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 21 Games 3 12 Points 1 5 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

