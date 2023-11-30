Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Pima County, Arizona? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Pima County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mountain View High School - Marana at Tucson High Magnet School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 30

7:00 PM AZT on November 30 Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

The Gregory School at St. David High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 30

7:00 PM AZT on November 30 Location: St. David, AZ

St. David, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Walden Grove High School at Empire High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 30

7:00 PM AZT on November 30 Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Rio Rico High School at Salpointe Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 30

7:00 PM AZT on November 30 Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

San Miguel High School at Catalina High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 30

7:00 PM AZT on November 30 Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ Conference: South 3A

South 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Canyon Del Oro High School at Mica Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 30

7:00 PM AZT on November 30 Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

San Tan Charter School at Santa Rita High School