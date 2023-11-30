Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pima County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Pima County, Arizona? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pima County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mountain View High School - Marana at Tucson High Magnet School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 30
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Gregory School at St. David High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 30
- Location: St. David, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walden Grove High School at Empire High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 30
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rio Rico High School at Salpointe Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 30
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
San Miguel High School at Catalina High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 30
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Conference: South 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canyon Del Oro High School at Mica Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 30
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
San Tan Charter School at Santa Rita High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 30
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.