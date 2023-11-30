There is one game featuring a Pac-12 team on Thursday in college basketball action.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Pac-12 Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV Oregon Ducks at Portland Pilots 9:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow Pac-12 games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!