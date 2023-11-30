Will Nick Schmaltz Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 30?
Should you bet on Nick Schmaltz to score a goal when the Arizona Coyotes and the Colorado Avalanche face off on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Nick Schmaltz score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Schmaltz stats and insights
- In four of 21 games this season, Schmaltz has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus five assists.
- He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On defense, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 59 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.2 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Schmaltz recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:03
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|18:14
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|18:06
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|21:05
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|21:25
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:47
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|19:31
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/11/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|19:11
|Away
|W 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|19:14
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Kraken
|2
|0
|2
|22:20
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
Coyotes vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
