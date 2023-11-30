Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mohave County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Mohave County, Arizona. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Mohave County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Madison Highland Preparatory at Kingman Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 30
- Location: Kingman, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mohave High School at Mohave Accelerated Learning Center
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 30
- Location: Bullhead City, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
