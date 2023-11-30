In the upcoming contest against the Colorado Avalanche, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Milos Kelemen to light the lamp for the Arizona Coyotes? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Milos Kelemen score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Kelemen stats and insights

Kelemen is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.

Kelemen has zero points on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

On defense, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 59 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.2 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

