Will Michael Kesselring Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 30?
The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming contest versus the Colorado Avalanche is slated for Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Michael Kesselring light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Michael Kesselring score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Kesselring stats and insights
- Kesselring is yet to score through six games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Avalanche.
- Kesselring has no points on the power play.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 59 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.2 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Coyotes vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
