The Arizona Coyotes, including Matias Maccelli, will be on the ice Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Colorado Avalanche. There are prop bets for Maccelli available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Matias Maccelli vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Maccelli Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Maccelli has a plus-minus of +6, while averaging 15:35 on the ice per game.

In three of 21 games this season, Maccelli has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 14 of 21 games this season, Maccelli has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In 11 of 21 games this year, Maccelli has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Maccelli goes over his points over/under is 52.4%, based on the odds.

There is a 40.8% chance of Maccelli having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Maccelli Stats vs. the Avalanche

On defense, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 59 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's goal differential (+20) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 21 Games 4 16 Points 2 3 Goals 1 13 Assists 1

