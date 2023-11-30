Can we anticipate Mathew Dumba lighting the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes play the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mathew Dumba score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dumba stats and insights

In two of 20 games this season, Dumba has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.

Dumba has no points on the power play.

He has an 8.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 59 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.2 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dumba recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:08 Home W 3-1 11/22/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:38 Home L 6-5 11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 19:50 Home L 4-1 11/18/2023 Jets 1 1 0 20:07 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 19:44 Away W 3-2 11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 23:00 Away L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Predators 1 0 1 17:48 Away W 7-5 11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:40 Away L 2-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:52 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:47 Home L 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.