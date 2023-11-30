Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Maricopa County, Arizona? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Tempe High School at Crismon High School

  • Game Time: 3:55 PM AZT on November 30
  • Location: Queen Creek, AZ
  • Location: Queen Creek, AZ

Tolleson Union High School at Sierra Linda High School

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on November 30
  • Location: Phoenix, AZ
  • Location: Phoenix, AZ

American Heritage Academy at Sequoia Charter High School

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM AZT on November 30
  • Location: Mesa, AZ
  • Location: Mesa, AZ

Dysart High School at Saguaro High School

  • Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on November 30
  • Location: Scottsdale, AZ
  • Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Shadow Ridge High School at Willow Canyon High School

  • Game Time: 6:55 PM AZT on November 30
  • Location: Surprise, AZ
  • Location: Surprise, AZ

Horizon High School at Pinnacle High School

  • Game Time: 6:55 PM AZT on November 30
  • Location: Phoenix, AZ
  • Location: Phoenix, AZ

McClintock High School at Marcos de Niza High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 30
  • Location: Tempe, AZ
  • Location: Tempe, AZ

Thunderbird High School at Coconino High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 30
  • Location: Flagstaff, AZ
  • Location: Flagstaff, AZ

La Joya Community High School at Casteel High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 30
  • Location: Queen Creek, AZ
  • Location: Queen Creek, AZ

Madison Highland Preparatory at Kingman Academy High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 30
  • Location: Kingman, AZ
  • Location: Kingman, AZ

Copper Canyon High School at Dobson High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 30
  • Location: Mesa, AZ
  • Location: Mesa, AZ

Desert Ridge High School at Campo Verde High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 30
  • Location: Gilbert, AZ
  • Location: Gilbert, AZ

Centennial High School at Deer Valley High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 30
  • Location: Glendale, AZ
  • Location: Glendale, AZ

Paradise Honors High School at Poston Butte High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 30
  • Location: San Tan Valley, AZ
  • Location: San Tan Valley, AZ

Ironwood High School at North Canyon High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 30
  • Location: Phoenix, AZ
  • Location: Phoenix, AZ

Apache Junction High School at Barry Goldwater High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 30
  • Location: Phoenix, AZ
  • Location: Phoenix, AZ

Bradshaw Mountain High School at Williams Field High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 30
  • Location: Gilbert, AZ
  • Location: Gilbert, AZ

San Tan Charter School at Santa Rita High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 30
  • Location: Tucson, AZ
  • Location: Tucson, AZ

Canyon View High School at Higley High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 30
  • Location: Gilbert, AZ
  • Location: Gilbert, AZ

Queen Creek High School at Arcadia High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 30
  • Location: Phoenix, AZ
  • Location: Phoenix, AZ

