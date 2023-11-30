The Arizona Coyotes, including Logan Cooley, are in action Thursday against the Colorado Avalanche at Mullett Arena, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Cooley's props? Here is some information to help you.

Logan Cooley vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Cooley Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Cooley has averaged 16:20 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -6.

Cooley has a goal in two of 21 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Cooley has a point in 10 of 21 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In eight of 21 games this year, Cooley has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Cooley hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 36.4% of Cooley going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Cooley Stats vs. the Avalanche

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 59 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's goal differential (+20) ranks third-best in the NHL.

