Will Liam O'Brien Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 30?
When the Arizona Coyotes play the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, will Liam O'Brien score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Liam O'Brien score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
O'Brien stats and insights
- O'Brien has scored in two of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.
- O'Brien has no points on the power play.
- He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have conceded 59 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.2 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
O'Brien recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|8:58
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|9:53
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|7:21
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|8:29
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:08
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:16
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|11:00
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/11/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|9:45
|Away
|W 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|8:25
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|9:13
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
Coyotes vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
