When the Arizona Coyotes play the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, will Liam O'Brien score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Liam O'Brien score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Brien stats and insights

  • O'Brien has scored in two of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.
  • O'Brien has no points on the power play.
  • He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have conceded 59 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.2 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

O'Brien recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 8:58 Home W 3-1
11/25/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 9:53 Away W 2-0
11/22/2023 Blues 0 0 0 7:21 Home L 6-5
11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:29 Home L 4-1
11/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:08 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:16 Away W 3-2
11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:00 Away L 4-3 OT
11/11/2023 Predators 0 0 0 9:45 Away W 7-5
11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 8:25 Away L 2-1
11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 9:13 Home W 4-3 SO

Coyotes vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

