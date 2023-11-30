Will Lawson Crouse Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 30?
In the upcoming matchup against the Colorado Avalanche, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Lawson Crouse to light the lamp for the Arizona Coyotes? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.
Will Lawson Crouse score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Crouse stats and insights
- In nine of 20 games this season, Crouse has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Avalanche.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.
- Crouse's shooting percentage is 21.3%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 59 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.2 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Crouse recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:14
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|16:06
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|22:47
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|16:32
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:09
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|17:09
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|14:11
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/11/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:10
|Away
|W 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|15:39
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|17:18
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
Coyotes vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
