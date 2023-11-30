Will Juuso Valimaki light the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes take on the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Juuso Valimaki score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Valimaki stats and insights

Valimaki is yet to score through 15 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Avalanche.

Valimaki has picked up three assists on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have conceded 59 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.2 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Valimaki recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:25 Away L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:41 Away W 7-5 11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 2-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:14 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:24 Home L 5-3 11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:54 Home W 3-2 11/1/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 20:17 Away L 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:13 Home W 8-1 10/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:11 Home L 5-4 10/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:17 Away L 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.