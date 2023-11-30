Top Player Prop Bets for Coyotes vs. Avalanche on November 30, 2023
Player props can be found for Cale Makar and Clayton Keller, among others, when the Colorado Avalanche visit the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.
Coyotes vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Coyotes vs. Avalanche Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes
Clayton Keller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Keller has totaled eight goals and 11 assists in 21 games for Arizona, good for 19 points.
Keller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 25
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Jets
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|2
Matias Maccelli Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Matias Maccelli has racked up 16 points this season, with three goals and 13 assists.
Maccelli Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 25
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 22
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Jets
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|1
Nick Schmaltz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Nick Schmaltz has 16 points so far, including five goals and 11 assists.
Schmaltz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 25
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Jets
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|1
NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche
Cale Makar Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
Makar is Colorado's leading contributor with 32 points. He has six goals and 26 assists this season.
Makar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 27
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 25
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Wild
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 22
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Predators
|Nov. 20
|0
|3
|3
|1
Nathan MacKinnon Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
Nathan MacKinnon is another of Colorado's offensive options, contributing 28 points (seven goals, 21 assists) to the team.
MacKinnon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 27
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 25
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Wild
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|7
|at Predators
|Nov. 20
|0
|2
|2
|7
