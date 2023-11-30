Player props can be found for Cale Makar and Clayton Keller, among others, when the Colorado Avalanche visit the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

Coyotes vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Coyotes vs. Avalanche Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes

Clayton Keller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Keller has totaled eight goals and 11 assists in 21 games for Arizona, good for 19 points.

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Nov. 28 0 0 0 5 at Golden Knights Nov. 25 1 0 1 4 vs. Blues Nov. 22 0 1 1 0 vs. Kings Nov. 20 0 0 0 2 at Jets Nov. 18 0 0 0 2

Matias Maccelli Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Matias Maccelli has racked up 16 points this season, with three goals and 13 assists.

Maccelli Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Nov. 28 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights Nov. 25 0 1 1 0 vs. Blues Nov. 22 0 2 2 2 vs. Kings Nov. 20 0 1 1 2 at Jets Nov. 18 1 0 1 1

Nick Schmaltz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Nick Schmaltz has 16 points so far, including five goals and 11 assists.

Schmaltz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Nov. 28 0 0 0 1 at Golden Knights Nov. 25 0 1 1 1 vs. Blues Nov. 22 1 0 1 1 vs. Kings Nov. 20 0 0 0 3 at Jets Nov. 18 0 1 1 1

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Cale Makar Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

Makar is Colorado's leading contributor with 32 points. He has six goals and 26 assists this season.

Makar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Nov. 27 1 1 2 3 vs. Flames Nov. 25 0 1 1 0 at Wild Nov. 24 0 0 0 2 vs. Canucks Nov. 22 1 1 2 3 at Predators Nov. 20 0 3 3 1

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

Nathan MacKinnon is another of Colorado's offensive options, contributing 28 points (seven goals, 21 assists) to the team.

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Nov. 27 0 2 2 0 vs. Flames Nov. 25 1 1 2 4 at Wild Nov. 24 0 1 1 3 vs. Canucks Nov. 22 0 1 1 7 at Predators Nov. 20 0 2 2 7

