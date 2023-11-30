Coyotes vs. Avalanche November 30 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:00 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Colorado Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen and the Arizona Coyotes' Matias Maccelli will be two of the best players to keep an eye on when these teams meet on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, at Mullett Arena.
Coyotes vs. Avalanche Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Avalanche (-200)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,ALT,SCRIPPS
Coyotes Players to Watch
- Clayton Keller is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 19 points (0.9 per game), as he has recorded eight goals and 11 assists in 21 games (playing 19:27 per game).
- Arizona's Nick Schmaltz has posted 16 total points (0.8 per game), with five goals and 11 assists.
- This season, Maccelli has three goals and 13 assists for Colorado.
- In the crease, Karel Vejmelka has a record of 2-6-2 in 11 games this season, conceding 35 goals (3.4 goals against average) with 288 saves and an .892 save percentage, 48th in the league.
Avalanche Players to Watch
- One of the top offensive players this season for Colorado, Cale Makar has 32 points in 21 games (six goals, 26 assists).
- Nathan MacKinnon has chipped in with 28 points (seven goals, 21 assists).
- Rantanen has 27 points for Colorado, via 12 goals and 15 assists.
- Ivan Prosvetov's record is 2-1-0. He has given up eight goals (2.35 goals against average) and recorded 91 saves.
Coyotes vs. Avalanche Stat Comparison
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Coyotes AVG
|Coyotes Rank
|3rd
|3.76
|Goals Scored
|3.14
|16th
|10th
|2.81
|Goals Allowed
|3.05
|14th
|6th
|32.2
|Shots
|27.2
|31st
|6th
|28.1
|Shots Allowed
|32.3
|26th
|18th
|19.77%
|Power Play %
|24.66%
|6th
|4th
|87.95%
|Penalty Kill %
|81.33%
|13th
