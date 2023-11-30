Thursday's NHL lineup features a matchup between the heavily favored Colorado Avalanche (15-6) and the Arizona Coyotes (10-9-2) at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona. The Avalanche are -200 on the moneyline to win on the road against the Coyotes (+165) in the game, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS.

Coyotes vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Coyotes vs. Avalanche Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Coyotes vs. Avalanche Betting Trends

Colorado and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 12 of 21 games this season.

The Avalanche have won 70.0% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (14-6).

The Coyotes have been an underdog in 14 games this season, with five upset wins (35.7%).

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter, Colorado is 4-1 (winning 80.0% of the time).

Arizona is 2-3 when bookmakers have listed them as underdogs of +165 or longer on the moneyline.

Coyotes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 6-4 6-3-1 6.4 4.20 2.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 4.20 2.80 9 20.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 5-5 5-5-0 6.3 3.00 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.00 3.10 7 25.0% Record as ML Favorite 6-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-4 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

