The Colorado Avalanche will travel to face the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday, November 30, with the Avalanche victorious in four consecutive games.

You can watch on ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS to see the Avalanche meet the Coyotes.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Coyotes vs Avalanche Additional Info

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes have conceded 64 total goals this season (3.0 per game), 15th in the league.

With 66 goals (3.1 per game), the Coyotes have the league's 16th-ranked offense.

Over the past 10 contests, the Coyotes are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Coyotes have given up 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 30 goals during that stretch.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Clayton Keller 21 8 11 19 9 11 45.8% Matias Maccelli 21 3 13 16 17 5 0% Nick Schmaltz 21 5 11 16 14 15 51.2% Nick Bjugstad 21 4 10 14 7 6 50.7% Logan Cooley 21 2 11 13 12 6 42.7%

Avalanche Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest units in NHL play, allowing 59 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank 10th.

The Avalanche's 79 total goals (3.8 per game) make them the third-best scoring team in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Avalanche have earned 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 42 goals over that span.

Avalanche Key Players