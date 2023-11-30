Clayton Keller and the Arizona Coyotes will meet the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Mullett Arena. Looking to bet on Keller's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Clayton Keller vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Keller Season Stats Insights

Keller's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:27 per game on the ice, is -8.

Keller has a goal in eight of 21 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Keller has a point in 14 of 21 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Keller has an assist in nine of 21 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Keller has an implied probability of 61.7% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Keller going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 45.5%.

Keller Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded 59 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +20 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 21 Games 4 19 Points 5 8 Goals 4 11 Assists 1

