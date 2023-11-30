Will Clayton Keller score a goal when the Arizona Coyotes play the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Clayton Keller score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Keller stats and insights

In eight of 21 games this season, Keller has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Avalanche.

On the power play, Keller has accumulated four goals and six assists.

He takes 3.1 shots per game, and converts 12.1% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have given up 59 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.2 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Keller recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:00 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 16:34 Away W 2-0 11/22/2023 Blues 1 0 1 17:28 Home L 6-5 11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:44 Home L 4-1 11/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:14 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 19:25 Away W 3-2 11/14/2023 Stars 1 1 0 19:13 Away L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Predators 3 1 2 18:07 Away W 7-5 11/9/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:30 Away L 2-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 2 1 1 20:20 Home W 4-3 SO

Coyotes vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

