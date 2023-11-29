Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:14 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Wednesday's schedule has plenty of quality competition on the docket in college basketball. Among those contests is the Vanderbilt Commodores squaring off against the NC State Wolfpack.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
North Carolina Central Eagles vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: Templeton Physical Education Center
- Location: Clinton, South Carolina
How to Watch North Carolina Central vs. Presbyterian
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Hampton Pirates vs. East Carolina Pirates
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: Minges Coliseum
- Location: Greenville, North Carolina
How to Watch Hampton vs. East Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Providence Friars vs. Columbia Lions
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
- Location: New York City, New York
How to Watch Providence vs. Columbia
- TV: SNY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles vs. No. 10 Texas Longhorns
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Moody Center
- Location: Austin, Texas
How to Watch Oral Roberts vs. Texas
- TV: Longhorn Network
Georgia Southern Eagles vs. Florida International Panthers
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ocean Bank Convocation Center
- Location: Miami, Florida
How to Watch Georgia Southern vs. Florida International
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
- Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Tennessee
- TV: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Mercer Bears vs. Charlotte 49ers
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Venue: Dale F. Halton Arena
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
How to Watch Mercer vs. Charlotte
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Brown Bears vs. Bryant Bulldogs
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Chace Athletic Center
- Location: Smithfield, Rhode Island
How to Watch Brown vs. Bryant
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UNC Wilmington Seahawks vs. Winthrop Eagles
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Winthrop Coliseum
- Location: Rock Hill, South Carolina
How to Watch UNC Wilmington vs. Winthrop
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
