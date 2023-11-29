How to Watch the Suns vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:31 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Phoenix Suns (11-6) aim to continue a six-game road winning streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (8-10) on November 29, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Raptors and Suns.
Suns vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
Suns vs Raptors Additional Info
|Suns vs Raptors Injury Report
|Suns vs Raptors Betting Trends & Stats
|Suns vs Raptors Odds/Over/Under
|Suns vs Raptors Prediction
|Suns vs Raptors Players to Watch
|Suns vs Raptors Player Props
Suns Stats Insights
- This season, the Suns have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 47.2% of shots the Raptors' opponents have knocked down.
- Phoenix has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.
- The Suns are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at eighth.
- The Suns put up only 4.5 more points per game (117.1) than the Raptors allow (112.6).
- When Phoenix puts up more than 112.6 points, it is 9-3.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- The Suns score 119.4 points per game at home, compared to 115.1 points per game on the road, a difference of 4.3 points per contest.
- Phoenix is ceding 115.1 points per game this year in home games, which is 3.5 more points than it is allowing away from home (111.6).
- When it comes to total threes made, the Suns have fared worse at home this season, draining 12.9 threes per game, compared to 13.2 away from home. Meanwhile, they've posted a 41.2% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 37.8% mark on the road.
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kevin Durant
|Questionable
|Foot
|Grayson Allen
|Questionable
|Illness
|Damion Lee
|Out
|Knee
|Bradley Beal
|Out
|Back
