The Phoenix Suns (11-6) are monitoring four players on the injury report, including Kevin Durant, as they prepare for a Wednesday, November 29 matchup with the Toronto Raptors (8-10) at Scotiabank Arena, which tips at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Suns enter this contest following a 116-113 victory against the Knicks on Sunday. In the victory, Devin Booker paced the Suns with 28 points.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Damion Lee SG Out Knee Kevin Durant SF Questionable Foot 31.4 7.1 5.5 Grayson Allen SG Questionable Illness 11.9 4.5 2.9 Bradley Beal SG Out Back 17.3 5.3 3.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Raptors Injuries: Christian Koloko: Out (Respiratory)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Suns vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: TSN and AZFamily

TSN and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Suns vs. Raptors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -1.5 222.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.