The Toronto Raptors (5-6) match up with the Phoenix Suns (5-6) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on TSN and AZFamily.

Suns vs. Raptors Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29

Wednesday, November 29 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: TSN, AZFamily

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant is averaging 27.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He's also sinking 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 27.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 trey per contest.

The Suns are getting 9.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game from Jusuf Nurkic this season.

The Suns are receiving 15.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Eric Gordon this year.

Jordan Goodwin is averaging 9.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He is sinking 32.1% of his shots from the floor and 27.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 triples per game.

The Suns are getting 11.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Josh Okogie this season.

Raptors Players to Watch

Scottie Barnes averages 21.0 points, 8.7 boards and 6.7 assists per contest, shooting 56.5% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Dennis Schroder puts up 15.7 points, 3.0 boards and 9.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocks.

Pascal Siakam posts 14.7 points, 4.0 assists and 7.3 rebounds per contest.

Gary Trent Jr. averages 12.7 points, 1.0 assists and 3.0 boards.

Jakob Poeltl averages 7.0 points, 1.3 assists and 8.0 boards.

Suns vs. Raptors Stat Comparison

Raptors Suns 108.5 Points Avg. 113.7 110.9 Points Allowed Avg. 112.4 45.2% Field Goal % 46.7% 32.8% Three Point % 37.8%

