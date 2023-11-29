Suns vs. Raptors November 29 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:19 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Toronto Raptors (5-6) match up with the Phoenix Suns (5-6) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on TSN and AZFamily.
Suns vs. Raptors Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: TSN, AZFamily
Suns Players to Watch
- Kevin Durant is averaging 27.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He's also sinking 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 27.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 trey per contest.
- The Suns are getting 9.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game from Jusuf Nurkic this season.
- The Suns are receiving 15.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Eric Gordon this year.
- Jordan Goodwin is averaging 9.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He is sinking 32.1% of his shots from the floor and 27.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 triples per game.
- The Suns are getting 11.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Josh Okogie this season.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Scottie Barnes averages 21.0 points, 8.7 boards and 6.7 assists per contest, shooting 56.5% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Dennis Schroder puts up 15.7 points, 3.0 boards and 9.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocks.
- Pascal Siakam posts 14.7 points, 4.0 assists and 7.3 rebounds per contest.
- Gary Trent Jr. averages 12.7 points, 1.0 assists and 3.0 boards.
- Jakob Poeltl averages 7.0 points, 1.3 assists and 8.0 boards.
Suns vs. Raptors Stat Comparison
|Raptors
|Suns
|108.5
|Points Avg.
|113.7
|110.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.4
|45.2%
|Field Goal %
|46.7%
|32.8%
|Three Point %
|37.8%
