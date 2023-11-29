Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pinal County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Pinal County, Arizona, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Pinal County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Superior Jr./Sr. High School at Mogollon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 29
- Location: Heber, AZ
- Conference: Copper
- How to Stream: Watch Here
