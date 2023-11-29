How to Watch the Northern Arizona vs. UNLV Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A pair of streaking squads square off when the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-2) host the UNLV Rebels (6-0) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Lumberjacks are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Rebels, who have won six in a row.
Northern Arizona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Arizona vs. UNLV Scoring Comparison
- The Rebels put up an average of 85.2 points per game, 17.0 more points than the 68.2 the Lumberjacks give up.
- UNLV is 5-0 when it scores more than 68.2 points.
- Northern Arizona is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 85.2 points.
- The Lumberjacks score 15.5 more points per game (69.5) than the Rebels allow (54.0).
- Northern Arizona is 4-1 when scoring more than 54.0 points.
- When UNLV gives up fewer than 69.5 points, it is 6-0.
- The Lumberjacks are making 41.3% of their shots from the field, 5.7% higher than the Rebels concede to opponents (35.6%).
- The Rebels make 44.3% of their shots from the field, 2.8% higher than the Lumberjacks' defensive field-goal percentage.
Northern Arizona Leaders
- Leia Beattie: 9.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 38.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (10-for-25)
- Emily Rodabaugh: 10.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.5 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)
- Sophie Glancey: 11.5 PTS, 50.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)
- Grace Beasley: 7.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 36.5 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)
- Olivia Moran: 7.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
Northern Arizona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ UCSD
|W 74-69
|LionTree Arena
|11/24/2023
|Portland
|W 66-65
|Orleans Arena
|11/25/2023
|Youngstown State
|W 74-70
|Orleans Arena
|11/29/2023
|UNLV
|-
|J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
|12/6/2023
|Pacific
|-
|J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
|12/9/2023
|@ San Francisco
|-
|War Memorial Gymnasium
