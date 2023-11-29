The UCSB Gauchos (3-2) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center as big, 12.5-point favorites. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is 146.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Northern Arizona vs. UCSB Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Santa Barbara, California

Santa Barbara, California Venue: Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under UCSB -12.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lumberjacks Betting Records & Stats

Northern Arizona has combined with its opponent to score more than 146.5 points just twice this season.

Northern Arizona has had an average of 139.2 points scored in its games so far this season, 7.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

So far this season, Northern Arizona has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread.

Northern Arizona has been victorious in one of the four contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Lumberjacks have a record of 1-3 when they're set as an underdog of +625 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Northern Arizona has a 13.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Northern Arizona vs. UCSB Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UCSB 3 75% 81.6 144.1 77.4 154.1 144.8 Northern Arizona 2 33.3% 62.5 144.1 76.7 154.1 144.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Northern Arizona Insights & Trends

The Lumberjacks score an average of 62.5 points per game, 14.9 fewer points than the 77.4 the Gauchos allow.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Northern Arizona vs. UCSB Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UCSB 1-3-0 0-1 3-1-0 Northern Arizona 3-3-0 2-2 1-5-0

Northern Arizona vs. UCSB Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UCSB Northern Arizona 12-3 Home Record 6-8 10-4 Away Record 3-13 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 10-5-0 75.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.6 69.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-2-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-10-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.