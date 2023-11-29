Northern Arizona vs. UCSB November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The UCSB Gauchos (0-2) face the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (1-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Northern Arizona vs. UCSB Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Northern Arizona Top Players (2022-23)
- Carson Towt: 10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jalen Cole: 17.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Xavier Fuller: 13.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nik Mains: 9.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Liam Lloyd: 6.0 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
UCSB Top Players (2022-23)
- Ajay Mitchell: 16.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Miles Norris: 14.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Andre Kelly: 9.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Josh Pierre-Louis: 9.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Calvin Wishart: 7.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Northern Arizona vs. UCSB Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UCSB Rank
|UCSB AVG
|Northern Arizona AVG
|Northern Arizona Rank
|180th
|71.7
|Points Scored
|73.7
|129th
|55th
|65.9
|Points Allowed
|74.7
|306th
|312th
|29.1
|Rebounds
|30.0
|278th
|309th
|6.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.0
|222nd
|338th
|5.5
|3pt Made
|8.4
|66th
|95th
|14.2
|Assists
|13.3
|157th
|51st
|10.6
|Turnovers
|10.3
|36th
