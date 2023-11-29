Wednesday's game that pits the UCSB Gauchos (3-2) against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-4) at Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-72 in favor of UCSB. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on November 29.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Northern Arizona vs. UCSB Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Santa Barbara, California Venue: Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center

Northern Arizona vs. UCSB Score Prediction

Prediction: UCSB 75, Northern Arizona 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Arizona vs. UCSB

Computer Predicted Spread: UCSB (-2.8)

UCSB (-2.8) Computer Predicted Total: 147.7

UCSB has compiled a 1-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Northern Arizona is 3-3-0. The Gauchos have gone over the point total in three games, while Lumberjacks games have gone over one time.

Northern Arizona Performance Insights

The Lumberjacks are being outscored by 14.2 points per game, with a -85 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.5 points per game (348th in college basketball), and allow 76.7 per outing (293rd in college basketball).

The 28.0 rebounds per game Northern Arizona accumulates rank 334th in college basketball, 7.3 fewer than the 35.3 its opponents pull down.

Northern Arizona connects on 5.3 three-pointers per game (323rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.2. It shoots 25.8% from deep, and its opponents shoot 24.8%.

Northern Arizona forces 14.3 turnovers per game (70th in college basketball) while committing 15.0 (346th in college basketball).

