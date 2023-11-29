The UCSB Gauchos (3-2) will attempt to extend a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center. This matchup is at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Northern Arizona vs. UCSB Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center in Santa Barbara, California

Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center in Santa Barbara, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Sky Games

Northern Arizona Stats Insights

The Lumberjacks are shooting 41.7% from the field, 3.4% lower than the 45.1% the Gauchos' opponents have shot this season.

Northern Arizona is 1-1 when it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.

The Lumberjacks are the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gauchos sit at 284th.

The Lumberjacks score an average of 62.5 points per game, 14.9 fewer points than the 77.4 the Gauchos allow to opponents.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Northern Arizona scored 78.6 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 68.9.

At home, the Lumberjacks allowed 72.6 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 75.8.

Northern Arizona made more 3-pointers at home (9.4 per game) than on the road (7.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.4%) than away (34.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Arizona Upcoming Schedule