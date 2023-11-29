Jusuf Nurkic and the rest of the Phoenix Suns will be taking on the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 116-113 win over the Knicks, Nurkic tallied eight points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four blocks.

We're going to break down Nurkic's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Jusuf Nurkic Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 10.5 11.4 Rebounds 8.5 9.1 9.6 Assists 2.5 3.9 3.6 PRA -- 23.5 24.6 PR -- 19.6 21 3PM 0.5 0.6 0.5



Jusuf Nurkic Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, Nurkic has made 3.6 shots per game, which adds up to 8.9% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 0.6 threes per game, or 4.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Nurkic's Suns average 101.6 possessions per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams, while the Raptors are one of the league's fastest, ranking fifth with 102.4 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Raptors are ranked 13th in the NBA, allowing 112.6 points per game.

On the glass, the Raptors are 13th in the league, giving up 44.0 rebounds per game.

The Raptors are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 25.4 assists per game.

The Raptors concede 12.4 made 3-pointers per game, 14th-ranked in the league.

Jusuf Nurkic vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/8/2023 38 14 18 4 0 1 1

