Grayson Allen plus his Phoenix Suns teammates face off versus the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Allen tallied 14 points in his previous game, which ended in a 110-89 win against the Grizzlies.

Let's look at Allen's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grayson Allen Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 11.9 12.5 Rebounds 3.5 4.5 4.6 Assists -- 2.9 2.8 PRA -- 19.3 19.9 PR -- 16.4 17.1 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Allen's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Grayson Allen Insights vs. the Raptors

Allen is responsible for taking 9.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.4 per game.

He's attempted 5.0 threes per game, or 14.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Allen's opponents, the Raptors, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fifth, averaging 102.4 possessions per game, while his Suns average 101.6 per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams.

On defense, the Raptors have given up 112.6 points per game, which is 13th-best in the league.

On the glass, the Raptors are ranked 13th in the league, conceding 44 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Raptors are 15th in the league, giving up 25.4 per game.

The Raptors are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grayson Allen vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 26 2 2 0 0 1 0 1/17/2023 33 25 5 1 4 0 1 1/4/2023 32 16 4 5 2 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.