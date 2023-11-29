The Grand Canyon Antelopes (4-1, 0-0 WAC) visit the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-5, 0-0 WAC) in a matchup of WAC teams at UTRGV Fieldhouse, tipping off at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The Vaqueros are 13.5-point underdogs in the game. The over/under in the matchup is set at 152.5.

Grand Canyon vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Edinburg, Texas

Venue: UTRGV Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grand Canyon -13.5 152.5

Grand Canyon Betting Records & Stats

Grand Canyon's games have had a combined total of more than 152.5 points two times this season (in three outings).

The average point total in Grand Canyon's games this season is 149.4, 3.1 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Antelopes' ATS record is 3-0-0 this season.

This season, Grand Canyon has been listed as the favorite in three games and won them all.

The Antelopes have been at least a -1000 moneyline favorite three times this season and won each of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 90.9% chance of a victory for Grand Canyon.

Grand Canyon vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grand Canyon 2 66.7% 81.4 155.3 68.0 148.1 143.5 UT Rio Grande Valley 2 50% 73.9 155.3 80.1 148.1 157.5

Additional Grand Canyon Insights & Trends

Grand Canyon won seven games against the spread in conference play last season, while failing to cover 11 times.

The Antelopes score 81.4 points per game, only 1.3 more points than the 80.1 the Vaqueros give up.

When Grand Canyon scores more than 80.1 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

Grand Canyon vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grand Canyon 3-0-0 3-0 2-1-0 UT Rio Grande Valley 1-3-0 1-1 2-2-0

Grand Canyon vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Grand Canyon UT Rio Grande Valley 14-4 Home Record 12-6 5-5 Away Record 3-10 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 81.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.5 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.3 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

