Grand Canyon vs. UT Rio Grande Valley November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-2, 0-0 WAC) play the Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-0, 0-0 WAC) in a clash of WAC squads at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on ESPN+.
Grand Canyon vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Grand Canyon Top Players (2022-23)
- Rayshon Harrison: 17.8 PTS, 4 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Gabe McGlothan: 12.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Chance McMillian: 10.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noah Baumann: 7.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Yvan Ouedraogo: 5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
UT Rio Grande Valley Top Players (2022-23)
- Justin Johnson: 20.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Will Johnston: 14.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Daylen Williams: 6.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Dima Zdor: 8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Ahren Freeman: 8.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Grand Canyon vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UT Rio Grande Valley Rank
|UT Rio Grande Valley AVG
|Grand Canyon AVG
|Grand Canyon Rank
|28th
|78.7
|Points Scored
|75.2
|93rd
|350th
|78.2
|Points Allowed
|67.3
|94th
|61st
|33.8
|Rebounds
|33.4
|79th
|142nd
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|195th
|229th
|6.9
|3pt Made
|9
|35th
|21st
|15.8
|Assists
|12.5
|221st
|359th
|15.6
|Turnovers
|11.2
|113th
