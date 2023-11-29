Grand Canyon vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 29
Wednesday's contest features the Grand Canyon Antelopes (4-2) and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-5) squaring off at Grand Canyon University Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 71-54 victory for heavily favored Grand Canyon according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on November 29.
The Antelopes head into this matchup after a 63-40 victory over Nicholls on Saturday.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Grand Canyon vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Grand Canyon vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Score Prediction
- Prediction: Grand Canyon 71, UT Rio Grande Valley 54
Grand Canyon Schedule Analysis
- The Antelopes defeated the Fresno State Bulldogs in a 55-36 win on November 24. It was their signature win of the season.
- Grand Canyon has one loss to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 44th-most in the country.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Grand Canyon is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most wins.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Grand Canyon 2023-24 Best Wins
- 55-36 at home over Fresno State (No. 166) on November 24
- 55-52 at home over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 204) on November 6
- 63-40 at home over Nicholls (No. 215) on November 25
- 73-61 on the road over North Dakota (No. 253) on November 11
Grand Canyon Leaders
- Trinity San Antonio: 13 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 44.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)
- Tiarra Brown: 9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)
- Naudia Evans: 9 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30)
- Olivia Lane: 7.2 PTS, 45.5 FG%
- Shay Fano: 5.8 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15)
Grand Canyon Performance Insights
- The Antelopes' +44 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 62.2 points per game (240th in college basketball) while giving up 54.8 per outing (49th in college basketball).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.