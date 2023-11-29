Wednesday's contest features the Grand Canyon Antelopes (4-2) and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-5) squaring off at Grand Canyon University Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 71-54 victory for heavily favored Grand Canyon according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on November 29.

The Antelopes head into this matchup after a 63-40 victory over Nicholls on Saturday.

Grand Canyon vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: Grand Canyon 71, UT Rio Grande Valley 54

Grand Canyon Schedule Analysis

The Antelopes defeated the Fresno State Bulldogs in a 55-36 win on November 24. It was their signature win of the season.

Grand Canyon has one loss to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 44th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Grand Canyon is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most wins.

Grand Canyon 2023-24 Best Wins

55-36 at home over Fresno State (No. 166) on November 24

55-52 at home over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 204) on November 6

63-40 at home over Nicholls (No. 215) on November 25

73-61 on the road over North Dakota (No. 253) on November 11

Grand Canyon Leaders

Trinity San Antonio: 13 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 44.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

13 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 44.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Tiarra Brown: 9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)

9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4) Naudia Evans: 9 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30)

9 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30) Olivia Lane: 7.2 PTS, 45.5 FG%

7.2 PTS, 45.5 FG% Shay Fano: 5.8 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15)

Grand Canyon Performance Insights

The Antelopes' +44 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 62.2 points per game (240th in college basketball) while giving up 54.8 per outing (49th in college basketball).

