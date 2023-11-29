Wednesday's contest between the Grand Canyon Antelopes (4-1, 0-0 WAC) and UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-5, 0-0 WAC) matching up at UTRGV Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 87-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Grand Canyon, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:30 PM ET on November 29.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Grand Canyon vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Edinburg, Texas

Edinburg, Texas Venue: UTRGV Fieldhouse

Grand Canyon vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: Grand Canyon 87, UT Rio Grande Valley 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Grand Canyon vs. UT Rio Grande Valley

Computer Predicted Spread: Grand Canyon (-24.4)

Grand Canyon (-24.4) Computer Predicted Total: 149.1

UT Rio Grande Valley has a 1-3-0 record against the spread this season compared to Grand Canyon, who is 3-0-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Vaqueros are 2-2-0 and the Antelopes are 2-1-0.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grand Canyon Performance Insights

The Antelopes' +67 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 81.4 points per game (72nd in college basketball) while giving up 68.0 per outing (127th in college basketball).

Grand Canyon wins the rebound battle by 9.8 boards on average. It records 35.4 rebounds per game, 101st in college basketball, while its opponents grab 25.6.

Grand Canyon makes 5.8 three-pointers per game (299th in college basketball) at a 32.2% rate (209th in college basketball), compared to the 7.0 per contest its opponents make, shooting 36.8% from deep.

Grand Canyon has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 12.4 per game (206th in college basketball) while forcing 13.6 (101st in college basketball).

