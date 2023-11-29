WAC foes meet when the Grand Canyon Antelopes (4-1, 0-0 WAC) travel to face the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-5, 0-0 WAC) at UTRGV Fieldhouse, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Grand Canyon vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Grand Canyon Stats Insights

This season, the Antelopes have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 45.8% of shots the Vaqueros' opponents have knocked down.

Grand Canyon has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.8% from the field.

The Antelopes are the 105th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Vaqueros rank 200th.

The Antelopes record 81.4 points per game, only 1.3 more points than the 80.1 the Vaqueros allow.

When Grand Canyon scores more than 80.1 points, it is 3-0.

Grand Canyon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Grand Canyon performed better in home games last season, putting up 81.3 points per game, compared to 67.5 per game in away games.

The Antelopes ceded 64.8 points per game at home last year, compared to 69.3 in road games.

Grand Canyon drained 9.7 threes per game with a 40% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 6.7% points better than it averaged on the road (7.3 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).

Grand Canyon Upcoming Schedule