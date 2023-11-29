The Phoenix Suns, Devin Booker included, hit the court versus the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent appearance, a 116-113 win over the Knicks, Booker had 28 points, 11 assists and two blocks.

With prop bets available for Booker, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devin Booker Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 28.5 29.4 Rebounds 4.5 5.4 Assists 7.5 8.9 PRA -- 43.7 PR -- 34.8 3PM 1.5 2.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Booker's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Devin Booker Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, Booker has made 9.9 field goals per game, which adds up to 12.8% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 2.2 threes per game, or 9.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Booker's opponents, the Raptors, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fifth, averaging 102.4 possessions per game, while his Suns average 101.6 per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Raptors are 13th in the league, conceding 112.6 points per contest.

The Raptors are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 44.0 rebounds per contest.

The Raptors are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 25.4 assists per contest.

The Raptors are the 14th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.