Big Sky Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:22 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Six games on Wednesday's college basketball schedule feature a Big Sky team, including the matchup between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Eastern Washington Eagles.
Big Sky Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Idaho Vandals at Utah State Aggies
|1:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29
|-
|Weber State Wildcats at Oregon State Beavers
|2:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29
|-
|UNLV Rebels at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks
|8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Gonzaga Bulldogs at Eastern Washington Eagles
|9:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Portland State Vikings at Fresno State Bulldogs
|9:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29
|-
|Santa Clara Broncos at Sacramento State Hornets
|9:30 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
