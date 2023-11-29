The Sam Houston Bearkats (4-3) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena as 6.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The over/under in the matchup is set at 135.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Arizona State vs. Sam Houston Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Desert Financial Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arizona State -6.5 135.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona State Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, Arizona State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 135.5 points.

Arizona State has had an average of 131.4 points in its games this season, 4.1 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Sun Devils are 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

Arizona State has been favored in three games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Sun Devils have played as a favorite of -300 or more twice this season and won both games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arizona State has a 75% chance to win.

Arizona State vs. Sam Houston Over/Under Stats

Games Over 135.5 % of Games Over 135.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arizona State 2 40% 64.2 139.3 67.2 139.5 140.9 Sam Houston 5 83.3% 75.1 139.3 72.3 139.5 137

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Arizona State Insights & Trends

The 64.2 points per game the Sun Devils score are 8.1 fewer points than the Bearkats allow (72.3).

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Arizona State vs. Sam Houston Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arizona State 1-4-0 0-2 1-4-0 Sam Houston 4-2-0 1-1 5-1-0

Arizona State vs. Sam Houston Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arizona State Sam Houston 10-5 Home Record 12-1 7-6 Away Record 11-6 4-10-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.8 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.3 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.