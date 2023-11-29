The Sam Houston Bearkats (4-3) will look to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Arizona State vs. Sam Houston Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Arizona State Stats Insights

The Sun Devils are shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points lower than the 45.6% the Bearkats allow to opponents.

The Bearkats are the 167th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Sun Devils sit at 224th.

The Sun Devils score 8.1 fewer points per game (64.2) than the Bearkats allow (72.3).

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona State averaged 71.1 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 69.5 points per contest.

Defensively the Sun Devils were better in home games last year, surrendering 65.0 points per game, compared to 71.4 away from home.

Looking at three-pointers, Arizona State fared worse when playing at home last year, making 6.9 treys per game with a 30.0% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 per game with a 30.6% percentage in away games.

