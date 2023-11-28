If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Yuma County, Arizona today, we've got the information below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Yuma County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cibola High School at Dobson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 28

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Yuma High School at Imperial High School