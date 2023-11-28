Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Yuma County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Yuma County, Arizona today, we've got the information below.
Yuma County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cibola High School at Dobson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 28
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Yuma High School at Imperial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 28
- Location: Imperial, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
