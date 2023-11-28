Sean Durzi will be among those in action Tuesday when his Arizona Coyotes play the Tampa Bay Lightning at Mullett Arena. There are prop bets for Durzi available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sean Durzi vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Durzi Season Stats Insights

Durzi has averaged 23:35 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).

Durzi has a goal in five games this season through 20 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In nine of 20 games this year, Durzi has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Durzi has an assist in seven of 20 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Durzi hits the over on his points prop total is 50%, based on the odds.

There is a 41.7% chance of Durzi having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Durzi Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have given up 78 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +1 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 20 Games 2 12 Points 0 5 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.